Belgium Boosts Air Defense with Billion-Euro Missile Deal

Belgium Is Planning To Buy Advanced Surfacetoair Missile System Nasams Launchers From Kongsberg And Skyranger Shortrange Air Defence Systems From Rheinmetall For A Total Price Of Billion Euros

Belgium is preparing to enhance its air defense capabilities with the planned acquisition of advanced missile systems from Kongsberg and Rheinmetall, totaling 3.1 billion euros.

The deal includes 10 NASAMS launchers and 20 Skyranger short-range defense units. These plans are pending approval by Belgium's council of ministers.

Officials anticipate announcing the deal at a NATO summit in Ankara next week, and are leveraging Dutch framework contracts to expedite the process.