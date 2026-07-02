Belgium Boosts Air Defense with Billion-Euro Missile Deal

Belgium plans to acquire 10 NASAMS launchers and 20 Skyranger systems for 3.1 billion euros from Kongsberg and Rheinmetall. The purchase, pending ministerial approval, aims for expedited procurement using Dutch contracts and may be announced at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgium Is Planning To Buy Advanced Surfacetoair Missile System Nasams Launchers From Kongsberg And Skyranger Shortrange Air Defence Systems From Rheinmetall For A Total Price Of Billion Euros | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:24 IST
Belgium Boosts Air Defense with Billion-Euro Missile Deal
Pinaka Rocket Guided Missile system (Photo/ANI)

Belgium is preparing to enhance its air defense capabilities with the planned acquisition of advanced missile systems from Kongsberg and Rheinmetall, totaling 3.1 billion euros.

The deal includes 10 NASAMS launchers and 20 Skyranger short-range defense units. These plans are pending approval by Belgium's council of ministers.

Officials anticipate announcing the deal at a NATO summit in Ankara next week, and are leveraging Dutch framework contracts to expedite the process.

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