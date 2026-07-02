Google Loses Antitrust Battle: Impact on Big Tech in Europe

Alphabets Google On Thursday Lost Its Longrunning Fight Against A Record Eu Antitrust Fine For Using Its Android Mobile Operating System To Block Rivals

In a significant legal defeat, Alphabet's Google has lost its appeal against an EU antitrust fine imposed for using its Android mobile operating system to stifle competition. Europe's highest court sided with the European Commission, which had originally fined Google €4.34 billion for requiring manufacturers to pre-install Google services on Android devices.

The ruling marks a substantial victory for the EU in its ongoing efforts to regulate Big Tech's market dominance. Despite a reduction of the fine to €4.1 billion by a lower tribunal, the European Court of Justice upheld the decision, signaling a strict regulatory environment for tech giants.

This loss may encourage further regulatory scrutiny and lawsuits against Google and other major technology companies. The decision has already prompted ongoing litigation against Google, with implications for the company's operating practices in Europe and potentially further afield.