Andhra Pradesh Professional Wins National Seafood Skill Olympiad

MPEDA Chairman P. Jawahar said the Olympiad marks an important step towards building a resilient and globally competitive seafood sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:01 IST
Andhra Pradesh Professional Wins National Seafood Skill Olympiad
The grand finale featured ten finalists selected through regional rounds held in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam after completing MPEDA's extensive training programmes. Image Credit: X(@MPEDACOCHIN)
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A seafood processing professional from Andhra Pradesh has won the second edition of the National Skill Olympiad on Seafood Value Addition, held during Seafood Expo Bharat 2026 in Kochi. Organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the competition highlighted India's growing focus on developing a highly skilled workforce for the seafood export industry.

P. Surya Bhaskar of Devi Fisheries Ltd., Kakinada, claimed the top prize after impressing judges with his technical expertise and ability to prepare export-quality seafood products. Muthu Kumaran from Theva & Co., Tuticorin, secured second place, while Sagarika Sardar of SS Seafoods Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata, and Barasarani Jena of Sabri Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneswar, finished third and fourth, respectively. The winner received ₹1 lakh in prize money, followed by ₹75,000 for second place, ₹50,000 for third place, and ₹25,000 as a consolation prize for the fourth-place finisher.

Competition highlights export-ready seafood skills

The grand finale featured ten finalists selected through regional rounds held in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam after completing MPEDA's extensive training programmes. Over the past year, the authority organised 50 Seafood Value Addition Training Programmes across India's east and west coasts, training more than 2,500 seafood processing workers and professionals in preparing products that are popular in international markets.

During the final round, contestants prepared six export-oriented seafood products, including Nobashi Shrimp, Breaded Butterfly Shrimp, Cooked Peeled Deveined Tail-On (PDTO) Shrimp, Marinated Shrimp Skewers, Breaded Squid Rings and Fish Fillets. A panel of experts from research institutions and the seafood processing industry evaluated participants on technical skills, hygiene standards, precision, presentation and the overall quality of the finished products.

Building a stronger seafood export industry

MPEDA Chairman P. Jawahar said the Olympiad marks an important step towards building a resilient and globally competitive seafood sector. He noted that the authority continues to invest in workforce training, food safety, quality assurance, sustainable seafood production and stronger processing capabilities to meet the changing expectations of global buyers.

The award ceremony was attended by senior government officials, seafood exporters, international buyers, technical experts and industry representatives participating in Seafood Expo Bharat 2026. Visitors also had the opportunity to view the prize-winning products and watch live demonstrations at the Skill Olympiad Pavilion, where tasting sessions showcased a range of value-added seafood products developed through MPEDA's training initiatives.

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