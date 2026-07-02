Bhupender Yadav Calls for Stronger EV Ecosystem to Drive Green Growth

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav has called for faster collaboration between government, industry and technology leaders to make India a global hub for electric mobility, saying the country's EV journey must create a strong industrial ecosystem while supporting sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the National Conference on "Electric Mobility: Building India an Electric Mobility Hub for Viksit Bharat" in New Delhi, the minister said the shift to electric vehicles goes beyond adopting a new technology. He said it presents an opportunity to strengthen domestic manufacturing, generate green jobs and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The conference, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), brought together policymakers, automobile manufacturers, technology companies and industry experts to discuss ways to accelerate India's electric mobility transition.

Focus on infrastructure, localisation and innovation

Participants stressed the importance of maintaining consistent policies, expanding charging infrastructure, increasing local manufacturing, strengthening battery supply chains, improving access to finance and encouraging technological innovation to speed up EV adoption across the country.

Bhupender Yadav said India must move towards an integrated electric mobility ecosystem supported by advanced manufacturing, secure supplies of critical minerals, efficient battery recycling and better resource management. He added that sustainable growth depends on creating infrastructure that supports clean transportation while reducing environmental impact. The minister also highlighted the need to replace the traditional "take-make-dispose" economic model with a circular economy that promotes reuse, recycling and efficient use of natural resources.

Reforms to support investment and sustainability

Highlighting recent government initiatives, Mr Yadav said environmental approval processes have been simplified through reforms that include digitised clearances on the PARIVESH portal, reduced compliance requirements and measures that improve ease of doing business without weakening environmental safeguards.

He said these steps are helping attract investments while ensuring responsible development and environmental protection. Calling for closer cooperation between industry, policymakers and research institutions, the minister said India has the potential to become a global leader in sustainable manufacturing, green mobility and climate-conscious industrial development. The inaugural session was attended by ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K. Minda, ASSOCHAM National Council on Green Mobility Chairman Nishant Arya and ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal.