Japan and India Forge Strong Ties to Revolutionize High-Speed Rail Network

In a landmark move towards mega-infrastructure collaboration, Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to assist India in launching commercial operations on key segments of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project by 2027. Following bilateral talks in New Delhi, a joint statement was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, noting that the flagship bullet train project solidifies a comprehensive agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, including the introduction of E10 trains to the network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invited Japanese businesses to explore future high-speed rail opportunities, aiming to establish a 7,000-kilometre national high-speed network. This vision was cemented by a Memorandum of Cooperation on the Next-Generation Mobility Partnership, which seeks to meld Japan's advanced technology with India's expanding market and workforce capabilities.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project marks a significant development in India's rail modernization, intending to enhance inter-city transit and domestic railway strength. Built using Japan's Shinkansen technology, it will incorporate state-of-the-art traction, electrification, and track systems. Additionally, both nations underscored the North Eastern Region's strategic role in ensuring a resilient Indo-Pacific, with Japan pledging to improve road networks and disaster risk reduction efforts there. They also vowed to enhance industrial value chains connecting the region to the Bay of Bengal and BIMSTEC partners.

Beyond rail, the two leaders stressed the importance of fostering socio-economic partnerships, backed by Japanese development projects, including infrastructure advancements in metro lines, healthcare, and sustainable horticulture. To support these agreements, efforts will be made to expand tourism and cultural exchanges, with 540,000 visitors exchanged by 2025. The Nihongo Partners program will be expanded, promoting Japanese language education, while creative industries will deepen cultural ties.

Lastly, the practice of sub-national diplomacy is pivotal in cementing these partnerships. Prime Ministers Modi and Takaichi recognized the role of states and prefectures in creating localized economic networks, as illustrated by the formation of the India-Japan Governors' Network. The collaboration features regional partnerships such as those between Yamanashi Prefecture and Uttar Pradesh, and Hamamatsu City and Ahmedabad, contributing significantly to strengthening bilateral relations.