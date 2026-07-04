Celebrating 250 Years: A New Chapter in India-US Relations

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday commemorated the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, extending heartfelt greetings to the United States Administration. In a statement on social media platform X, Jaishankar congratulated Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the American populace, highlighting the hopeful progress of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

U.S. President Donald Trump, marking the historical occasion, formally proclaimed July 4, 2026, as a day of national celebration. In a ceremony held at Mount Rushmore, he characterized the nation's 250-year journey as a prelude to a new American Golden Age, underscoring a period of prosperity and growth anticipated under his administration.

The significance of this milestone was further amplified in Hyderabad, where U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor accentuated the enduring friendship between the two nations. As celebrations unfolded, notable attendance by industry leaders underscored the robust economic ties, concurrently revealing a nearly finalized bilateral trade agreement that promises to further solidify this strategic partnership.