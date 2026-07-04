Celebrating 250 Years: A New Chapter in India-US Relations

On the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended greetings. As President Trump heralds a new American Golden Age, the India-US partnership thrives on mutual trust and strategic goals, foreseeing significant advancements with a near-finalized bilateral trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:12 IST
Celebrating 250 Years: A New Chapter in India-US Relations
EAM Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Photo/X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday commemorated the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, extending heartfelt greetings to the United States Administration. In a statement on social media platform X, Jaishankar congratulated Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the American populace, highlighting the hopeful progress of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

U.S. President Donald Trump, marking the historical occasion, formally proclaimed July 4, 2026, as a day of national celebration. In a ceremony held at Mount Rushmore, he characterized the nation's 250-year journey as a prelude to a new American Golden Age, underscoring a period of prosperity and growth anticipated under his administration.

The significance of this milestone was further amplified in Hyderabad, where U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor accentuated the enduring friendship between the two nations. As celebrations unfolded, notable attendance by industry leaders underscored the robust economic ties, concurrently revealing a nearly finalized bilateral trade agreement that promises to further solidify this strategic partnership.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
2
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global
4
Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026