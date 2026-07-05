Shocks and Stardom: Alexandra Eala’s Historic Wimbledon Upset

The Wimbledon women's draw witnessed major upheavals as defending champion Iga Swiatek fell to Filipino star Alexandra Eala, and Elena Rybakina, the second seed, was ousted by Elise Mertens. Meanwhile, Serena Williams withdrew from doubles due to injury, but American players Madison Keys and Ashlyn Krueger shone on the historic day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Gaping Holes Were Blasted Into The Womens Draw At Wimbledon On Saturday As Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Was Outplayed By Filipino Crowdpleaser Alexandra Eala And Second Seed Elena Rybakina Was Sent Packing By Belgian Elise Mertens Disgruntled Polish Third Seed Swiatek Lost A Titanic Firstset Battle That Lasted Almost Minutes And Had No Answer To A Fearless Eala After That As She Lost Rybakina | Updated: 05-07-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 01:36 IST
Shocks and Stardom: Alexandra Eala’s Historic Wimbledon Upset
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Wimbledon’s women’s draw was rocked by unexpected exits on Saturday, with defending champion Iga Swiatek and second seed Elena Rybakina departing the tournament. Swiatek struggled in a grueling first set against Alexandra Eala, eventually succumbing 7-6(9), 6-2 to the Filipino player.

Elena Rybakina, after a promising start, faltered against Elise Mertens, losing 7-6(4), 6-1. The anticipated ascent to world number one remains elusive for Rybakina as she contemplates her strategy. Further American disappointment came when Serena Williams, battling injury, withdrew from her doubles match with sister Venus.

However, Madison Keys lifted American spirits with a thrilling three-set win over Amanda Anisimova, and Ashlyn Krueger secured a solid victory against Daria Snigur. Meanwhile, Arthur Fery captivated local fans with a dramatic comeback victory, amid an electrifying atmosphere on Court 18.

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