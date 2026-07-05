Star-Studded Garden Vows: Swift & Kelce's Secret Wedding at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's secret wedding took place in a custom-built garden at Madison Square Garden. The event featured A-list guests and was marked by personalized touches. Despite the enormous venue, the ceremony retained an intimate atmosphere, captivating attendees with its unique charm and exclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Groom Wore A White Tuxedo | Updated: 05-07-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 01:29 IST
Star-Studded Garden Vows: Swift & Kelce's Secret Wedding at Madison Square Garden
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was held in a unique setting at Madison Square Garden, transformed into a beautiful garden for the occasion. This exclusive event, shrouded in secrecy, managed to create an intimate atmosphere despite being in one of New York City's largest venues.

Only select details have emerged about the ceremony, which drew an impressive array of celebrities. Guests described the setting as unusually personal, and the couple's choice to write their own vows added a heartfelt touch. The celebrated venue, better known for sporting events and concerts, became the perfect backdrop for their union.

Notable attendees included Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, and Paul McCartney, among others, while Stevie Nicks performed, adding to the event's star power. With more than 1,000 guests, the wedding was a blend of grandeur and personalization, encapsulating Swift and Kelce's unique love story.

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