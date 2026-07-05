U.S. Soccer Team Ignites Fans' World Cup Dreams

The United States Squad Will Look To Harness Their Fans Growing Belief In Their World Cup Chances When They Take On Belgium For A Place In The Quarterfinals After The July Weekend

The U.S. soccer team is set to harness the power of their supporters as they square off against Belgium for a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals. Defender Sergino Dest expressed the growing belief within the squad and among fans in their potential success.

This patriotic fervor coincides with celebrations of the United States' 250th anniversary, marked by fireworks and leisurely family gatherings, following a relaxed training session. Despite player Folarin Balogun's suspension, the team's spirits remain high, buoyed by a celebratory atmosphere witnessed during a Seattle Mariners game.

With an enthusiastic crowd expected in Seattle, the team is focused on leveraging this energy to secure a historic win. Belgium poses a formidable challenge after a recent comeback against Senegal. However, the U.S. squad remains confident in their ability to adapt and inspire future generations of American soccer supporters.