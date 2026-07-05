March of Controversy: Patriot Front's Demonstration in D.C.
The white nationalist group Patriot Front marched through Washington, D.C., with around 400 members on Saturday. Dressed in signature uniform, they carried American and Confederate flags, and chanted 'Reclaim America.' The group stems from the aftermath of Charlottesville's 'Unite the Right' rally and promotes a 'hard reset' of the nation.
In a striking display, the white nationalist group Patriot Front mobilized en masse in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, marking a provocative start to the Independence Day weekend events. The group, clad in uniform, boasted a gathering of around 400 individuals.
These members, clad in khaki and blue outfits, marched near the U.S. Capitol to the rhythm of drummers, bearing a mix of American, Confederate, and their organizational flags. Chants of 'Reclaim America' reverberated as they moved through the city before exiting at New Carrollton, Maryland.
The Patriot Front, an offshoot of the Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' fallout in 2017, advocates for a return to what it describes as the virtues of European settlers, citing dissatisfaction with democracy and calling for a sweeping national reset.