Transporters Protest Unfair Tax Burden at Hattar Industrial Estate

Transporters at Hattar Industrial Estate have voiced strong opposition against Pakistan's taxation policies, alleging that the government has imposed unsustainable financial burdens through increased taxes and fees. The transport sector leaders warned of a potential nationwide wheel-jam strike if their demands continue to be ignored, reports The Express Tribune.

The protest, orchestrated by the All Pakistan Mini Mazda Association, saw participation from prominent figures including Hazara Division President Muhammad Banaras Khan, and other association leaders. They expressed outrage over heightened toll taxes, token taxes, and vehicle transfer charges, labeling these hikes as threats to the survival of their businesses.

Banaras Khan highlighted the vital contribution of transporters to the industrial, commercial, and agricultural sectors, stating that the industry is reeling from soaring fuel prices and high maintenance costs. Despite these mounting operational expenses, freight rates remain stagnant, exacerbating the impact of the latest tax hikes. The leaders demand a rollback of these taxes and an end to legal prosecutions against transporters. The call for business-friendly reforms remains strong as the sector continues its fight for fair treatment.