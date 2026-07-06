Transporters Protest Unfair Tax Burden at Hattar Industrial Estate

Transporters at Hattar Industrial Estate protest increased taxes, threatening a nationwide strike if demands aren't met. They argue that the new taxes strain the already crucial transport sector, risking business closures. The protest leaders call for business-friendly policies and withdraw of legal cases against transporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:24 IST
Transporters Protest Unfair Tax Burden at Hattar Industrial Estate
Trucks parked as drivers protest in Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Transporters at Hattar Industrial Estate have voiced strong opposition against Pakistan's taxation policies, alleging that the government has imposed unsustainable financial burdens through increased taxes and fees. The transport sector leaders warned of a potential nationwide wheel-jam strike if their demands continue to be ignored, reports The Express Tribune.

The protest, orchestrated by the All Pakistan Mini Mazda Association, saw participation from prominent figures including Hazara Division President Muhammad Banaras Khan, and other association leaders. They expressed outrage over heightened toll taxes, token taxes, and vehicle transfer charges, labeling these hikes as threats to the survival of their businesses.

Banaras Khan highlighted the vital contribution of transporters to the industrial, commercial, and agricultural sectors, stating that the industry is reeling from soaring fuel prices and high maintenance costs. Despite these mounting operational expenses, freight rates remain stagnant, exacerbating the impact of the latest tax hikes. The leaders demand a rollback of these taxes and an end to legal prosecutions against transporters. The call for business-friendly reforms remains strong as the sector continues its fight for fair treatment.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026