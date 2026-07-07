Twin Tornadoes Strike Hubei: A Wake-Up Call on Climate Threats

Central China's Hubei province faced the wrath of two destructive tornadoes that claimed at least 11 lives. With winds reaching up to 149 kph, the storms overturned vehicles and tore roofs from buildings, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

Hubei's cities, including Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou, and Xianning, witnessed gales measuring level 13 on the Beaufort scale over a four-hour span on Monday evening. Tornadoes are rare in this industrial and technological hub, with the last incident occurring in May 2021.

This event underscores China's vulnerability to extreme weather, a consequence of climate change. Regular occurrences of torrential rain, extreme heat, and powerful winds result in billions in economic losses yearly. Rescue operations continue, bracing for further rainfall and potential landslides.