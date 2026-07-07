Explosive Incident Near Macron's Planned Stay in Damascus

Explosive devices detonated in Damascus, near where French President Emmanuel Macron was set to stay, prompting heightened security measures. This incident marks Macron as the first major EU leader to visit the city since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Smoke was seen and explosions heard, according to a Reuters witness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Explosive Devices Blew Up On Tuesday In Syrias Capital Damascus Near A Hotel Where French President Emmanuel Macron Was Meant To Be Staying | Updated: 07-07-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 13:04 IST
Explosive Incident Near Macron's Planned Stay in Damascus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosive incident unfolded on Tuesday in Damascus as devices detonated near a hotel intended for French President Emmanuel Macron’s stay, according to a security source.

In response, roads were promptly closed and security measures intensified. A Reuters witness confirmed hearing explosions and observed smoke in the affected area.

This visit by Macron marks the first by a major EU leader to Damascus after the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026