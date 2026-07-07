Explosive Incident Near Macron's Planned Stay in Damascus
Explosive devices detonated in Damascus, near where French President Emmanuel Macron was set to stay, prompting heightened security measures. This incident marks Macron as the first major EU leader to visit the city since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Smoke was seen and explosions heard, according to a Reuters witness.
An explosive incident unfolded on Tuesday in Damascus as devices detonated near a hotel intended for French President Emmanuel Macron’s stay, according to a security source.
In response, roads were promptly closed and security measures intensified. A Reuters witness confirmed hearing explosions and observed smoke in the affected area.
This visit by Macron marks the first by a major EU leader to Damascus after the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.