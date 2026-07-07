Explosive Incident Near Macron's Planned Stay in Damascus

Explosive Devices Blew Up On Tuesday In Syrias Capital Damascus Near A Hotel Where French President Emmanuel Macron Was Meant To Be Staying

An explosive incident unfolded on Tuesday in Damascus as devices detonated near a hotel intended for French President Emmanuel Macron’s stay, according to a security source.

In response, roads were promptly closed and security measures intensified. A Reuters witness confirmed hearing explosions and observed smoke in the affected area.

This visit by Macron marks the first by a major EU leader to Damascus after the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.