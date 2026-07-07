India-Inodnesia Forge New Era: Partnership to Modernize Electoral Framework

India and Indonesia have announced a transformative partnership aimed at modernizing Indonesia's electoral system, spearheaded by the development of electronic voting machines. This collaboration, part of a broader strategic alliance, seeks to enhance democratic practices and strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 13:02 IST
India-Inodnesia Forge New Era: Partnership to Modernize Electoral Framework
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image Source: ANI/DD News). Image Credit: ANI

India and Indonesia unveiled a landmark agreement on Tuesday to revamp Indonesia's electoral infrastructure using specialized voting technology, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations. The announcement came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a three-day official visit, held strategic discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

During a joint press conference, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the shared democratic values between the two nations. A key element of the partnership is a memorandum of understanding, through which India will aid Indonesia in developing electronic voting machines tailored for its electoral process, aiming for implementation by the 2029 elections.

This initiative aligns with India's broader strategy of sharing its electoral expertise globally. Previously, nations like Bhutan and Nepal have adopted Indian election technology. As part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018, this collaboration now extends beyond electoral reforms, covering development, security, and cultural exchange, reinforcing Indo-Pacific stability.

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