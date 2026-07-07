European Shares Subdued Amid AI Stock Valuation Caution

On Tuesday, European shares remained subdued, with global AI-related stock valuations causing investors to exercise caution. Meanwhile, attention turned to a NATO summit in Turkey, where potential announcements of new defence contracts were expected.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index stayed flat, closing at 650.84 points by 0713 GMT, following previous session's dip from record highs. The technology sector led the declines, dropping by 1.6%, significantly impacting global tech stocks.

Among the losers, ASML and Infineon both saw 4% drops, with Siemens Energy plunging 5.5% after a downgrade from Barclays. Conversely, the defence sector saw marginal gains, buoyed by optimistic expectations from the NATO summit. Notably, Sweden's Saab jumped 5.3% following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley while Shell gained 2.2% on improved second-quarter gas outlooks.