China's Top 10 Threats: Tsinghua Report Reveals CCP's Concerns

Tsinghua University's International Security and Strategy Center (ISSC) has unveiled its annual threat assessment titled '2026 External Security Risks for China'. The report singles out Taiwan's cross-strait relations as China's top security concern, highlighting Taiwan independence activities, US arms sales, and Japan's involvement as key risk factors. These dynamics could lead to unintended escalations, which China refers to as 'third-party entrapment'.

Another significant risk is the deteriorating China-Japan relations, with accusations of Japanese militarism due to actions in the Diaoyu Islands and deployment of US missile systems. The ISSC notes that the possibility of maritime or aerial collisions could further strain ties, as Tokyo's military investment largely reacts to Beijing's own actions.

Additionally, the potential decoupling of the US-China tech and supply chain is a critical threat, with geopolitical dynamics possibly shifting after US midterm elections. The report also underscores concerns about the South China Sea, economic instability, AI-enabled cyberthreats, and spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting a complex web of security challenges for China in the coming years.