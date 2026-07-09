Courtois Eyes World Cup Upset: Belgium Versus Spain Clash

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is optimistic about his team's chances to surprise and potentially upset Spain in the upcoming World Cup quarter-final. After a strong victory over the United States, Courtois notes Belgium's improving form and emphasizes their potential to be a tournament surprise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Believes His Country Can Create A Surprise At The World Cup And Upset Spain In Fridays Quarterfinal After Finally Beginning To Show Some Form Everyone On Our Team Realises Its Possible I Think We Have A Strong Squad With Qualities That Spain Will Have To Take Into Account | Updated: 09-07-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 04:17 IST
Courtois Eyes World Cup Upset: Belgium Versus Spain Clash
Courtois

Belgium's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has voiced optimism about his team's prospects in the World Cup quarter-final against Spain, scheduled for Friday.

Courtois believes that Belgium, after their recent triumphs, has the potential to be one of the tournament's surprises, despite Spain's reputation as the favorite.

The team is coming off an impressive 4-1 win over the United States and a strategic comeback against Senegal, which has bolstered their confidence ahead of the crucial match.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026