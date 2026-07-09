Courtois Eyes World Cup Upset: Belgium Versus Spain Clash

Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Believes His Country Can Create A Surprise At The World Cup And Upset Spain In Fridays Quarterfinal After Finally Beginning To Show Some Form Everyone On Our Team Realises Its Possible I Think We Have A Strong Squad With Qualities That Spain Will Have To Take Into Account

Belgium's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has voiced optimism about his team's prospects in the World Cup quarter-final against Spain, scheduled for Friday.

Courtois believes that Belgium, after their recent triumphs, has the potential to be one of the tournament's surprises, despite Spain's reputation as the favorite.

The team is coming off an impressive 4-1 win over the United States and a strategic comeback against Senegal, which has bolstered their confidence ahead of the crucial match.