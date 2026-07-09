Courtois Eyes World Cup Upset: Belgium Versus Spain Clash
Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is optimistic about his team's chances to surprise and potentially upset Spain in the upcoming World Cup quarter-final. After a strong victory over the United States, Courtois notes Belgium's improving form and emphasizes their potential to be a tournament surprise.
Belgium's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has voiced optimism about his team's prospects in the World Cup quarter-final against Spain, scheduled for Friday.
Courtois believes that Belgium, after their recent triumphs, has the potential to be one of the tournament's surprises, despite Spain's reputation as the favorite.
The team is coming off an impressive 4-1 win over the United States and a strategic comeback against Senegal, which has bolstered their confidence ahead of the crucial match.