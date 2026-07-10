"Great Honor": Trump hails renaming of Palm Beach International Airport after him

The Palm Beach International Airport in Florida has been officially renamed President Donald J Trump International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday (local time) said that the update will be effective from July 9th.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the update in the facilities' name, calling it a "Great Honor." He expressed gratitude towards the people for their vote in favour of the change and affirmed that the airport will become one of the "Greatest and Most Spectacular Airports anywhere in the World." Reflecting on the development, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "A very big day in Palm Beach, Florida, where it was my Great Honor to have the Palm Beach International Airport be renamed, by a spectacular vote, The President Donald J. Trump International Airport. The Area is HOT, the Location is GREAT, and the Renovation will be SPECTACULAR. Thank you to all in Palm Beach for your Vote and your Confidence. This will soon be one of the Greatest and Most Spectacular Airports anywhere in the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

In an FAQ, the airport said that transition activities, including "updates to signage, branding and public-facing materials", will take place in phases, adding that "airport operations and services will continue without interruption." It further noted that the airport's three-letter International Air Transport Association code, "PBI", changed to "DJT" on August 18, 2026.

"After the IATA code change on Aug. 18, 2026, passengers should use the new three-letter IATA code, "DJT." This is the code commonly used by airlines, travel websites and passenger-facing systems," the airport stated. This comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to rebrand the Palm Beach International Airport after US President Donald Trump in March this year, as reported by CBS News.

US President Donald Trump's son and businessman, Eric Trump, announced on Monday (local time) that the Palm Beach International Airport is now being renamed as "President Donald J. Trump International Airport". In a post on X, Eric Trump said, "Palm Beach International Airport is now officially.... "President Donald J. Trump International Airport!" Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to State Representative Florida House District 94 Meg Weinberger, Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House!"

Trump's family business had filed a trademark application for the airport's name in February, according to United States Patent and Trademark Office records. The application also listed numerous travel-related items and merchandise, including luggage, flight suits and plastic shoe protectors for the airport security screening process, as per CBS News. The Trump Organization said the trademark application was prompted by the Florida bill. However, the organization said that the family does not seek profit from the same, as reported by CBS News.

"To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming," the company had said in a statement in February, as quoted by CBS News. (ANI)