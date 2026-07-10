"Cricket is not just a game but a shared passion": PM Modi launches Sports Collaboration Roadmap at MCG

In a major stride towards expanding bilateral cooperation beyond conventional sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The fresh initiative marks a pivotal advancement in scaling up joint efforts across sports science, athlete development and sporting infrastructure.

The high-profile event at the world-renowned stadium was attended by Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan alongside legendary Australian cricketers, including Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar. The gathering vividly underscored the escalating influence of sports, cultural diplomacy and grassroots people-to-people connections in reinforcing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Reflecting on the experience, PM Modi posted on the social media platform X, "Wonderful to visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground with PM Albanese. The passion for sport continues to bring the people of India and Australia closer." Addressing the audience at the historic venue, PM Modi noted that stepping into the MCG evoked deep, unique emotions for every Indian, owing to the profound cricketing connection shared between the two democracies.

"After coming to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, any Indian naturally thinks of two things: the thrill of an India-Australia cricket match and the feeling that in both our countries, cricket is not just a game but a shared passion. But today, there is no pressure here; today there is only happiness and the excitement of our shared friendship," he said. While introducing the newly formed blueprint, PM Modi emphasised that athletic collaboration has evolved into a crucial pillar of bilateral engagement.

"Sports is a strong link in the relations between India and Australia. Today, it gives me great joy to launch the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap alongside Prime Minister Albanese. Under this, we will strengthen cooperation not only in cricket but also in other sports." PM Modi added that the bilateral partnership will stretch far beyond standard field competitions to encompass comprehensive knowledge-sharing and technological joint ventures.

"We will move forward together in sports training, sports science and technology. Along with on-field, we will also strengthen our off-field partnership. In India, we have not only democratised technology but also sports," he stated. Highlighting India's ongoing domestic efforts to broaden access to athletic opportunities, PM Modi pointed towards the transformative societal impact of the Khelo India initiative.

"Through the Khelo India Programme, people from small towns, villages and ordinary families are getting a platform to dream big. Today, sporting talent in India is not limited to a few big cities. It is emerging from every corner and every background of the country." He also closed with a forward-looking perspective, underscoring the vast potential for future bilateral synergy as both countries prepare to stage major global athletic events over the next decade.

"In 2030, India is going to host the Commonwealth Games. We are also making efforts to host the 2036 Olympics in India. Brisbane will host the Olympics in 2032. To host these global events, sports infrastructure will be prepared on a mega scale. This means that in the coming years, we will get numerous new opportunities to learn from each other and work together." The high-visibility engagement at the MCG occurred during PM Modi's three-day official visit to Australia, reinforcing the collective determination of both governments to advance cooperation into newer dimensions.

The newly implemented Sports Collaboration Roadmap is structured to facilitate deeper institutional exchanges, coaching upgrades and technical partnerships. (ANI)