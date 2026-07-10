UAE Leads Arab World in 2026 Environmental Performance Index

The UAE has achieved the top rank among Arab nations in the 2026 Environmental Performance Index, emphasizing its comprehensive approach to climate action and environmental health. The nation's strategies include investments in renewable energy, water security, and biodiversity, which have propelled it to a global leadership role in sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:03 IST
UAE Leads Arab World in 2026 Environmental Performance Index
Representative image (File photo/@UAEembassyIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has been ranked first among Arab nations in the 2026 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), showcasing the success of its holistic and proactive government initiatives tailored for climate action, ecosystem vitality, and environmental health. The EPI evaluates nations on 47 performance indicators spread across 12 categories and three major policy goals: Environmental Health, Ecosystem Vitality, and Climate Change.

The UAE's leadership is attributed to balanced scores across these key areas, driven by substantial investments in environmental infrastructure, reinforcing regulatory frameworks, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address data gaps. Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, emphasized that the nation's environmental focus is longstanding, tracing back to the vision of the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reinforced by the Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

Through strategic government investments and collaboration across government and private sectors, the UAE not only accelerates decarbonization but sets new benchmarks for renewable energy. Notably, the UAE achieved top marks in waste management and bottom trawling fisheries. The country's commitment is further demonstrated by initiatives to protect marine biodiversity and expand renewable energy capacity, underscoring its role as a sustainability leader.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026