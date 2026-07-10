UAE Leads Arab World in 2026 Environmental Performance Index

Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has been ranked first among Arab nations in the 2026 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), showcasing the success of its holistic and proactive government initiatives tailored for climate action, ecosystem vitality, and environmental health. The EPI evaluates nations on 47 performance indicators spread across 12 categories and three major policy goals: Environmental Health, Ecosystem Vitality, and Climate Change.

The UAE's leadership is attributed to balanced scores across these key areas, driven by substantial investments in environmental infrastructure, reinforcing regulatory frameworks, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address data gaps. Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, emphasized that the nation's environmental focus is longstanding, tracing back to the vision of the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reinforced by the Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

Through strategic government investments and collaboration across government and private sectors, the UAE not only accelerates decarbonization but sets new benchmarks for renewable energy. Notably, the UAE achieved top marks in waste management and bottom trawling fisheries. The country's commitment is further demonstrated by initiatives to protect marine biodiversity and expand renewable energy capacity, underscoring its role as a sustainability leader.