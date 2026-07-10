Arab Child Parliament Launches Ambitious Programme in Sharjah

The Arab Parliament for the Child's fourth session in Sharjah begins with 54 delegates engaging in a week of field visits, workshops, and committee meetings. Culminating on July 18, this programme aims to foster leadership and parliamentary skills among young participants from across the Arab world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:07 IST
Arab Child Parliament Launches Ambitious Programme in Sharjah
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant initiative to nurture future leaders, the Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) is set to kick off its fourth session's programme from July 14 in Sharjah, UAE. The event will bring together 54 young delegates from across the Arab world to engage in diverse activities, including field visits and workshops, designed to enhance their leadership and parliamentary skills.

The event commences with a visit to Wasit Youth Centre followed by an engaging workshop at the Arab Child Parliament headquarters. On subsequent days, participants will attend parallel committee meetings such as the Child Rights Committee, which aim to deepen their understanding of the parliamentary process. A key highlight is the ceremony transitioning members to the Alumni Club.

By Saturday, July 18, 2026, the programme will achieve its crescendo with an official parliamentary sitting at the Sharjah Consultative Council, where delegates will deliberate on the session's agenda and present their recommendations, echoing the programme's commitment to fostering future leadership in the Arab world.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026