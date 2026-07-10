Arab Child Parliament Launches Ambitious Programme in Sharjah

In a significant initiative to nurture future leaders, the Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) is set to kick off its fourth session's programme from July 14 in Sharjah, UAE. The event will bring together 54 young delegates from across the Arab world to engage in diverse activities, including field visits and workshops, designed to enhance their leadership and parliamentary skills.

The event commences with a visit to Wasit Youth Centre followed by an engaging workshop at the Arab Child Parliament headquarters. On subsequent days, participants will attend parallel committee meetings such as the Child Rights Committee, which aim to deepen their understanding of the parliamentary process. A key highlight is the ceremony transitioning members to the Alumni Club.

By Saturday, July 18, 2026, the programme will achieve its crescendo with an official parliamentary sitting at the Sharjah Consultative Council, where delegates will deliberate on the session's agenda and present their recommendations, echoing the programme's commitment to fostering future leadership in the Arab world.