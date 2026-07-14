EU-India Free Trade Agreement Poised to Transform Economic Landscapes

Poland's Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, Michal Baranowski, has characterized the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a monumental development poised to reshape the economic landscape across Europe, providing significant opportunities for engagement, particularly for Polish enterprises.

According to Baranowski, this accord has been labeled as the 'mother of all trade agreements' by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Poland is aligning strategically with this framework through high-level diplomatic engagements, including a state visit by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, signaling intent to seize economic possibilities presented by this agreement.

Baranowski revealed plans for Poland to capitalize on the new trade framework by amplifying the existing economic baseline with India, currently valued at $6 billion annually. He alluded to forthcoming announcements during Prime Minister Tusk's visit and identified potential sectors for collaboration, noting Poland’s burgeoning space industry and increasing involvement in high-tech areas such as satellite technology, IT, and defense.