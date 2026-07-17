Fugitive Major Arrested Decades After Ex-President's Assassination

In a significant breakthrough, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Major (Retd) Muzaffar Hossain, a long-time fugitive charged in the 1981 assassination of former President Ziaur Rahman.

Acting on reliable intelligence, officers raided a residence in Dhaka's Banani area under Additional Commissioner Md. Shafiqul Islam's leadership last Wednesday. Following confirmation of his identity, Hossain was handed over to the Army the next day after due legal procedures, police confirmed.

Hossain's arrest marks a critical moment as he was implicated in the high-profile murder, which saw Ziaur Rahman, a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's political landscape as the BNP founder, assassinated, igniting decades of intrigue.