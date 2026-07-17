Fugitive Major Arrested Decades After Ex-President's Assassination

After more than 45 years, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police captured Major (Retd) Muzaffar Hossain, accused in former President Ziaur Rahman's assassination, handing him over to the military. The arrest follows diligent detective work and advancements in intelligence gathering and technology to locate him in hiding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:50 IST
Fugitive Major Arrested Decades After Ex-President's Assassination
Supporter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) holds a picture of former President Ziaur Rahman (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant breakthrough, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Major (Retd) Muzaffar Hossain, a long-time fugitive charged in the 1981 assassination of former President Ziaur Rahman.

Acting on reliable intelligence, officers raided a residence in Dhaka's Banani area under Additional Commissioner Md. Shafiqul Islam's leadership last Wednesday. Following confirmation of his identity, Hossain was handed over to the Army the next day after due legal procedures, police confirmed.

Hossain's arrest marks a critical moment as he was implicated in the high-profile murder, which saw Ziaur Rahman, a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's political landscape as the BNP founder, assassinated, igniting decades of intrigue.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026