Bangladesh Appoints New Naval Chief: Rear Admiral Azim Takes the Helm

In a significant reshuffle, Bangladesh has announced Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim as the new Chief of Naval Staff for the nation's Navy. His appointment was confirmed by the Ministry of Defence, with an official ceremony slated for July 23, 2026.

Rear Admiral Azim, a veteran of the Bangladeshi Navy since 1987, steps into this prestigious role with an illustrious career marked by exceptional academic and military achievements. He holds multiple advanced degrees, including a PhD in Maritime Governance, and has excelled in command positions across Bangladesh Naval Command areas.

Beyond borders, Rear Admiral Azim has represented Bangladesh in international peacekeeping missions and diplomatic arenas. His leadership is anticipated to continue the Navy's advancements, reflecting a career entwined with the nation's maritime security, military strategy, and international relations.