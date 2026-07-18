DCM Shriram Strengthens Green Initiatives with New Renewable Energy Project

DCM Shriram Ltd. partners with Serentica Renewables to develop a 58 MW hybrid project in Gujarat, boosting its renewable capacity to 176 MW. The initiative aims to support chemical operations, enhance sustainability, and reduce CO₂ emissions by 0.4 million tonnes annually, with completion expected by June 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 12:25 IST
DCM Shriram Strengthens Green Initiatives with New Renewable Energy Project
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

DCM Shriram Ltd. has announced plans to expand its renewable energy capacity to 176 MW (peak) at its Bharuch and Kota facilities. This expansion follows a new agreement with Serentica Renewables India 38 Pvt. Ltd., aiming to develop a 58 MW (peak) hybrid renewable energy project at its Bharuch operations in Gujarat.

The company will invest up to Rs 105 crore, acquiring a minimum 26% stake in Serentica. Sabaleel Nandy, Executive Director and CEO of DCM Shriram Chemicals, highlighted that the project is a strategic move to integrate more renewable energy into their chemical operations, aligning with the company's sustainability goals.

The initiative is projected to avoid 0.4 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually and bring cost efficiencies through increased renewable power usage. With Serentica supplying 58 MW of power via solar and wind sources, the project aims to stabilize long-term power costs and mitigate risks associated with conventional energy price volatility.

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