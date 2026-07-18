DCM Shriram Strengthens Green Initiatives with New Renewable Energy Project

DCM Shriram Ltd. has announced plans to expand its renewable energy capacity to 176 MW (peak) at its Bharuch and Kota facilities. This expansion follows a new agreement with Serentica Renewables India 38 Pvt. Ltd., aiming to develop a 58 MW (peak) hybrid renewable energy project at its Bharuch operations in Gujarat.

The company will invest up to Rs 105 crore, acquiring a minimum 26% stake in Serentica. Sabaleel Nandy, Executive Director and CEO of DCM Shriram Chemicals, highlighted that the project is a strategic move to integrate more renewable energy into their chemical operations, aligning with the company's sustainability goals.

The initiative is projected to avoid 0.4 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually and bring cost efficiencies through increased renewable power usage. With Serentica supplying 58 MW of power via solar and wind sources, the project aims to stabilize long-term power costs and mitigate risks associated with conventional energy price volatility.