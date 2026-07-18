Escalation in the Gulf: Renewed Iran-U.S. Conflict Intensifies

Iran renewed its assaults on U.S. Gulf allies as the volatile region witnessed a dramatic escalation after a fragile ceasefire collapsed.

Kuwait faced sustained missile attacks affecting civilian infrastructure, including a vital desalination plant, while operations at its international airport were disrupted due to security threats.

The Iran-U.S. tensions further inflamed oil markets, resulting in a significant price surge, and raised the specter of broader military engagement in the region, impacting civilian populations and global energy supplies.