India's Power Sector Poised for Robust Growth in 2026
India's power sector is set to sustain significant growth, driven by industrial expansion and a robust mix of thermal and renewable energy sources. Despite the challenges of cost and execution, the sector's outlook remains optimistic due to surging demand and strategic energy policies.
India's power sector is on track for notable growth this fiscal year, bolstered by strong electricity demand and an expanding mix of thermal and renewable energy sources. The sector's performance is supported by escalating industrial and commercial activities, with utilities strategically positioned to capitalize on sustained demand, according to a report by 360 ONE Capital.
Electricity consumption recorded an 8% year-on-year increase from April to June 2026, reaching approximately 485 billion units, with peak demand hitting 270.82 GW in May. This surge is attributed to extreme heatwave conditions, delayed monsoons, and increased cooling needs, as reported by the brokerage.
The power sector's favorable outlook for FY27 hinges on its dual-track energy strategy. While thermal generation continues to provide reliable base-load power, the expansive growth in renewable capacity offers long-term opportunities. However, higher interest and depreciation could pose short-term challenges for renewable-focused companies, while coal inventory levels and capacity execution rates remain critical watchpoints.
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