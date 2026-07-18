Political Showdown in Datia: Congress vs. BJP

Madhya Pradesh gears up for the Datia Assembly by-poll as Congress and BJP rally support for their candidates. Congress's Jitu Patwari predicts a victory by over 25,000 votes, countered by BJP's Narottam Mishra's claim of a 20,000-vote win. The by-election is set for July 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:26 IST
Political Showdown in Datia: Congress vs. BJP
MP Congress President Jitu Patwari campaigning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political battle, Madhya Pradesh's political landscape is set to witness a significant clash as the Datia Assembly by-poll draws near. Key political figures from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are pulling out all stops to garner public support for their respective candidates.

The Congress, led by PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, is rallying behind candidate Ghanshyam Singh, with Patwari confidently predicting a victory margin of over 25,000 votes. Citing a growing wave of public support and dissatisfaction with the BJP, he claims the people have turned against the ruling party.

Conversely, the BJP, with former Home Minister Narottam Mishra at the forefront, asserts its own confidence, suggesting a win margin of 20,000 votes for their candidate, Ashutosh Tiwari. As voting day approaches, both parties remain optimistic, preparing for the decisive July 30 election.

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