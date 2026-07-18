Mizoram Police Pass Out Parade: New Recruits Committed to Integrity

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the passing out parade of the 70th batch of Mizoram Police recruit constables, emphasizing the principles of integrity and professionalism. The event marked the completion of 45 weeks of training. Recruits committed to serve with dedication, adhering to 'Equality for All' ethos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:08 IST
Mizoram Police Pass Out Parade: New Recruits Committed to Integrity
Mizoram CM attends passing-out parade of 275 police recruits (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 70th batch of Mizoram Police recruit constables celebrated their passing out parade in a ceremony held at the Police Training School in Thenzawl, attended by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The Chief Minister emphasized principles like integrity, professionalism, and impartiality, asserting that recruits were chosen through a fair selection process adhering to the state government's 'Equality for All' policy.

The ceremony marked the culmination of an intensive 45-week training course that began in August 2025 with 277 recruits, 275 of whom successfully completed the program. The recruits undertook studies in modern criminal laws, cybercrime, and forensic science, along with rigorous physical training.

Recognitions were awarded to outstanding recruits, celebrating achievements in various categories like proficiency in drill, legal studies, and physical training. Chief Minister Lalduhoma congratulated the recruits and highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing police training infrastructure, urging the new constables to serve with integrity and dedication.

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