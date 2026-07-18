Kerala's Heart Beats for Argentina in Thrilling FIFA World Cup Final Showdown

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has drawn attention to the palpable excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, highlighting Kerala's predominant support for the Argentine team. Tharoor suggests that this high-caliber matchup has the potential to inspire Indian young players to dream of international success.

The final, set to be held at New York New Jersey Stadium, will see the reigning European champions Spain wrestle for the title against Argentina. Despite not claiming to be a football connoisseur, Tharoor noted the strong fan preference in Kerala for Argentina over Spain, reflecting the region's fervent football culture.

Argentina aims to achieve back-to-back titles after their thrilling 2-1 semifinal victory over England, with standout performances from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. Meanwhile, Spain seeks its first Cup since 2010, having advanced following a strong 2-0 win over France. Whatever the outcome, the matchup promises to be historic.