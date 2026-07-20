Bangladesh's Disappearance Dilemma: A Call for Human Rights Reform

Human Rights Watch urges Bangladesh to investigate the disappearance of Miraj Sheikh and reverse policy changes undermining efforts to prevent enforced disappearances, highlighting the need for thorough reforms and accountability within security forces amid ongoing human rights concerns following the lapse of key safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:53 IST
Bangladesh's Disappearance Dilemma: A Call for Human Rights Reform
Representative Image (Photo/@hrw). Image Credit: ANI

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for immediate action from Bangladeshi authorities to investigate the disappearance of 30-year-old Miraj Sheikh, last seen with the Coast Guard, following a court directive issued on July 12, 2026. This marks the first reported case of enforced disappearance in two years, potentially reigniting concerns over human rights in the country.

The National Human Rights Commission Ordinance was introduced during an interim government after enforced disappearances became common practice under the preceding administration ousted in 2024. This ordinance, aimed at independent investigations of such cases, was not renewed by the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, who instead advanced legislation hindering the Human Rights Commission's ability to probe alleged abuses by security forces.

HRW asserts that without genuine reforms, such human rights violations could persist. The rights group highlights Miraj Sheikh's disappearance as an example, criticizing the government's decision to let vital reforms lapse, which could have ensured accountability and prevented further abuses by security forces. HRW deputy Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly insists on the importance of institutional safeguards and accountability.

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