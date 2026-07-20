Trump Warns Canada: Curb Wildfire Smoke or Face Trade Penalties

US President Donald Trump has urged Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to address the transboundary wildfire smoke issue, warning of economic consequences. Trump demanded immediate action from Canada to control the fires, emphasizing the US's readiness to impose trade penalties for failing to monitor pollution that affects American cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 11:35 IST
Trump Warns Canada: Curb Wildfire Smoke or Face Trade Penalties
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speak during a family photo at the 2025 G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has put pressure on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the transboundary drift of wildfire smoke into the United States, cautioning Ottawa against potential economic repercussions. Speaking to the press on Sunday, Trump expressed a need for Canadian intervention to curtail this environmental crisis, which he claims poses severe harm to US air quality.

Trump remarked, 'I told them they need to stop these fires that are damaging our air. Our air quality has been compromised.' Highlighting the strategic bilateral relationship, Trump made it clear that the US might pursue financial reparations or trade tariffs if the situation remains unresolved and continues to impact American infrastructure negatively.

According to Trump, Canada’s forest management practices have been inadequate, leading to detrimental air quality in several US cities. In a post on Truth Social, Trump held Canada accountable for not effectively controlling their forests and managing the resulting pollution. Accusations of 'wilful negligence' have further escalated tensions, as active wildfires in Canada continue to endanger American public health and economic stability.

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