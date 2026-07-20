Trump Warns Canada: Curb Wildfire Smoke or Face Trade Penalties

US President Donald Trump has put pressure on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the transboundary drift of wildfire smoke into the United States, cautioning Ottawa against potential economic repercussions. Speaking to the press on Sunday, Trump expressed a need for Canadian intervention to curtail this environmental crisis, which he claims poses severe harm to US air quality.

Trump remarked, 'I told them they need to stop these fires that are damaging our air. Our air quality has been compromised.' Highlighting the strategic bilateral relationship, Trump made it clear that the US might pursue financial reparations or trade tariffs if the situation remains unresolved and continues to impact American infrastructure negatively.

According to Trump, Canada’s forest management practices have been inadequate, leading to detrimental air quality in several US cities. In a post on Truth Social, Trump held Canada accountable for not effectively controlling their forests and managing the resulting pollution. Accusations of 'wilful negligence' have further escalated tensions, as active wildfires in Canada continue to endanger American public health and economic stability.