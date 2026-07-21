Rising Concerns Over Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

Allegations of enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Balochistan province have garnered attention after reports of two separate incidents. A teenage student and a young shopkeeper from Awaran have reportedly gone missing following detentions in Hub, according to The Balochistan Post.

The family of 15-year-old Muiz Jan, taken on July 14, believes Military Intelligence was involved. Similarly, Saddam Hussain, a 21-year-old shopkeeper, was reportedly detained on July 17, with relatives alleging the involvement of Frontier Corps and the Counter-Terrorism Department.

Meanwhile, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continues its protest, marking 6,300 days of advocacy for the missing. VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch has called on authorities to take immediate action to address these disappearances, as they represent violations of national and international laws.