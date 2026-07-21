Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Activist Blames Poor Governance for Climatic Vulnerability

Environmental activist Senge Sering criticizes Islamabad's management of climate disasters in Gilgit-Baltistan, blaming poor governance and instability. Sering highlights flash floods, disrupted routes, and alleges military crackdowns drawing focus from governance. He blasts economic policies and claims neglect in infrastructure and natural resource management in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 14:23 IST
Crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Activist Blames Poor Governance for Climatic Vulnerability
Founder of the Washington-based Institute for Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Environmental activist and head of the Institute for Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering, has voiced strong criticisms against Islamabad's handling of climate-related disasters in the Pakistan-occupied region. Citing poor governance and political instability, Sering argues that these issues have left Gilgit-Baltistan increasingly vulnerable to environmental emergencies.

Sering highlighted recent flash floods in Diamer and Nagar districts, which resulted in significant losses of life and agricultural resources. He noted that landslides have obstructed major routes such as the Karakoram Highway, severely impacting transportation and tourism—vital components of the local economy.

He further accused the Pakistani government of economic mismanagement and allowing military crackdowns, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, and Balochistan. Sering claims such actions divert attention from critical governance and development issues, resulting in economic deficits and weakened disaster response capacities.

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