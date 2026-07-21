BNM Urges Global Intervention Over Leader's Disappearance

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) is intensifying its calls for international intervention amid ongoing human rights abuse allegations in Balochistan. The renewed appeal comes in light of the alleged enforced disappearance of Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch, a senior leader, on his second anniversary of disappearance, demanding his immediate release.

According to the BNM, Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch has been held by the Pakistan Army for two years and should be recognized as a prisoner of war under international laws. The spokesperson claims Balochistan remains under Pakistan's occupation, with Baloch having been instrumental in transforming the independence struggle into a popular movement.

The BNM alleges that operatives of Pakistan's intelligence agencies abducted Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch from Iran's Kerman on July 19, 2024, where he was undergoing heart condition treatment. Reports suggest he has faced severe torture aimed at breaking his political stance. The organization expresses grave concerns for his health and urges immediate intervention.

Additionally, the BNM criticized the international human rights community for inadequate action against Pakistan's alleged human rights transgressions. The group insists that despite benefiting from global trade and diplomatic perks, Pakistan remains negligent toward commitments to human rights. The BNM urges global sanctions and accountability as political repression intensifies in Balochistan.