BNM Urges Global Intervention Over Leader's Disappearance

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has called for international action regarding the alleged enforced disappearance of Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch by the Pakistan Army. Citing serious human rights concerns, the BNM urges international bodies to hold Pakistan accountable for violations in Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 16:32 IST
BNM Urges Global Intervention Over Leader's Disappearance
Balock National Movement (Photo/X/ @BNMovement_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) is intensifying its calls for international intervention amid ongoing human rights abuse allegations in Balochistan. The renewed appeal comes in light of the alleged enforced disappearance of Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch, a senior leader, on his second anniversary of disappearance, demanding his immediate release.

According to the BNM, Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch has been held by the Pakistan Army for two years and should be recognized as a prisoner of war under international laws. The spokesperson claims Balochistan remains under Pakistan's occupation, with Baloch having been instrumental in transforming the independence struggle into a popular movement.

The BNM alleges that operatives of Pakistan's intelligence agencies abducted Ustad Wahid Kambar Baloch from Iran's Kerman on July 19, 2024, where he was undergoing heart condition treatment. Reports suggest he has faced severe torture aimed at breaking his political stance. The organization expresses grave concerns for his health and urges immediate intervention.

Additionally, the BNM criticized the international human rights community for inadequate action against Pakistan's alleged human rights transgressions. The group insists that despite benefiting from global trade and diplomatic perks, Pakistan remains negligent toward commitments to human rights. The BNM urges global sanctions and accountability as political repression intensifies in Balochistan.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026