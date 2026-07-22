Tragic Ferry Disaster Off Guyana's Coast: Death Toll Rises

A ferry capsized off Guyana's coast, resulting in a tragic death toll of 41. Rescue operations have saved 77 passengers. The incident, involving 179 people onboard, may be linked to an inaccurate passenger list and possible drug use among the crew. Search efforts are ongoing with international aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 00:00 IST
Tragic Ferry Disaster Off Guyana's Coast: Death Toll Rises
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  • Country:
  • Guyana

A ferry tragedy off the coast of Guyana has claimed 41 lives, with the government confirming additional bodies have been recovered. The disaster struck late Saturday when 179 passengers were onboard. Despite the grim toll, 77 people have been rescued, while others remain unaccounted for.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the capsizing, with attention on an allegedly inaccurate passenger manifest. Additionally, reports suggest that drug use by the ferry's crew may have contributed to the catastrophic event.

Rescue operations continue as 16 vessels scour the area with international assistance, including French and local divers leading the efforts. The search remains urgent with hopes of finding more survivors in the wreckage.

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