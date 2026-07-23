US Targets Cybercriminals with Global Visa Restrictions

The United States unveiled a stringent global visa policy on Thursday, specifically targeting individuals involved in cyber scams and sextortion, citing significant threats to its citizens.

Implemented under the Immigration and Nationality Act, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the new sanctions would cover not only the principal offenders but also their immediate family members. This policy aims to crackdown on cybercrime and crimes facilitated via the internet.

Rubio noted in a statement that these criminal acts, often spearheaded by what he termed "Chinese transnational criminal organizations," cost US citizens an estimated $10 billion in 2024 alone. These crimes also contribute to wider issues of corruption, money laundering, and human trafficking.

The sanctions specifically address "sextortion scams" targeting American minors from abroad, indicating Washington's intention to dismantle foreign criminal networks by leveraging all available executive mechanisms.

Rubio stressed that the Trump Administration is using a suite of tools including sanctions, prosecutions, asset seizures, extradition requests, and international cooperation to dismantle these networks and penalize their enablers.

This announcement is part of a broader strategy by Washington to combat foreign security threats, following a visa restriction policy targeting members of far-left and aligned terrorist groups.

According to a statement on July 16, these groups reportedly use violence, including bombings and intimidation, to pursue political objectives. The new measures are in line with the National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 and aim to prevent foreign nationals linked with violent and criminal activities from entering the US.

The sanctions also target individuals supporting extremist networks, and those involved in economic sabotage, thereby reinforcing the administration's intention to block criminals and terrorists from US soil.