Typhoon Noul's Unrelenting Path: Floods and Alerts Across China

The remnants of Typhoon Noul moved deeper into China on Tuesday, posing a serious flooding threat to southern and central provinces. The storm, despite weakening, is expected to remain inland longer than usual, potentially causing widespread damage.

Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Henan, and Guangxi brace for torrential rain until Thursday, fueled by the southern monsoon, according to the National Meteorological Center. State media reported that Noul rapidly intensified before hitting Guangdong, marking it as the most powerful typhoon to confront China this year.

Amid overlapping typhoon and flood-season dangers, authorities have bolstered flood-control measures, conducted infrastructure inspections, and strategically deployed rescue teams. Emphasis has been placed on safety checks across critical industries. Concurrently, Gansu, Sichuan, and Yunnan remain vigilant due to heavy precipitation, with Gansu escalating its warning for geological emergencies following recent mountain collapses in Chongqing.