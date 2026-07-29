Chaos at Kumamoto Mall: Quake and Explosion Shake the Region

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck a mall in southern Japan, leading to a subsequent explosion that caused significant damage and casualties. The disaster has left mall operators investigating a possible gas leak, while rescue efforts are underway to save those still trapped amid ongoing aftershocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 12:35 IST
Chaos at Kumamoto Mall: Quake and Explosion Shake the Region
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  • Country:
  • Japan

In southern Japan, a 7.1-magnitude quake on Tuesday left mall workers scrambling for safety as the first tremors shook the building. Moments later, a devastating explosion obliterated parts of the structure, injuring and killing several individuals in the process.

Emergency personnel, hesitant to navigate the unstable wreckage, have successfully rescued eight people, although the fate of four workers remains uncertain. A potential gas leak is being investigated by mall operator Aeon, casting doubt over safety features advertised in earlier reopening promotions.

Despite safety measures and reinforcements following a 2016 tremor, the disaster has raised concerns about emergency protocols with over 100 aftershocks further complicating rescue operations. Government officials have mobilized soldiers and responders to support the incident's rapid response.

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