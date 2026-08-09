Baloch National Movement Raises Alarm Over Enforced Disappearances

The Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement Paank condemns a pattern of enforced disappearances, custodial torture, and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. Highlighting four cases, it stresses the need for accountability and justice for Baloch families affected by these human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:48 IST
Baloch National Movement Raises Alarm Over Enforced Disappearances
Paank condemns enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in Balochistan (Photo/X@pank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI

The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing enforced disappearances, custodial torture, and extrajudicial killings occurring in Balochistan. In their statement, Paank highlighted the recovery of bodies of individuals such as Inayat Ullah and Salman Bangulzai, underscoring the dire consequences faced by Baloch families.

Paank emphasized that these cases reflect a troubling trend where Baloch men are either taken into custody unlawfully or forcibly disappeared, often found dead later. The organization pointed out the lack of answers and access to justice for the families involved.

Inayat Ullah, a 70-year-old retired teacher, and father of Asma Jattak, was killed in Shehzad City after his daughter's appeals for protection. Paank alleges state-backed death squads are responsible. In another incident, Salman Bangulzai was abducted post-Eid, with his body found later in Panjgur—a haunting pattern of enforced disappearances followed by death, Paank stated.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026