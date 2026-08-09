Baloch National Movement Raises Alarm Over Enforced Disappearances

The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing enforced disappearances, custodial torture, and extrajudicial killings occurring in Balochistan. In their statement, Paank highlighted the recovery of bodies of individuals such as Inayat Ullah and Salman Bangulzai, underscoring the dire consequences faced by Baloch families.

Paank emphasized that these cases reflect a troubling trend where Baloch men are either taken into custody unlawfully or forcibly disappeared, often found dead later. The organization pointed out the lack of answers and access to justice for the families involved.

Inayat Ullah, a 70-year-old retired teacher, and father of Asma Jattak, was killed in Shehzad City after his daughter's appeals for protection. Paank alleges state-backed death squads are responsible. In another incident, Salman Bangulzai was abducted post-Eid, with his body found later in Panjgur—a haunting pattern of enforced disappearances followed by death, Paank stated.