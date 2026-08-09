India-US Navies Set Sail Together: EOD Exercise 2026

The Indian and US navies will conduct the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Exercise 2026 in Kochi, focusing on enhancing interoperability and strengthening professional bonds through expert exchanges, cross-training, and scenario-based activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:29 IST
India-US Navies Set Sail Together: EOD Exercise 2026
Representative Image (Photo/X @ IndiannavyMedia). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian and United States navies are poised to embark on the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026, scheduled to take place at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi from August 10 to 14, according to a Sunday announcement by the Indian Navy.

This five-day exercise is designed to bolster professional cooperation and enhance interoperability between the specialist diving and EOD teams of both nations. The programme will include Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-training, equipment demonstrations, and scenario-based practical exercises.

The event aims to facilitate the exchange of contemporary EOD methodologies, emerging technologies, and best practices, offering an opportunity for both sides to gain insights into each other’s capabilities, operational concepts, and strategic approaches. The eighth edition of this bilateral training underscores a long-standing commitment to strengthening cooperation in maritime operations.

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