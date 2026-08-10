Mohsen Rezaei's Rise: A Hardliner in Iran's Security Command

In a significant reshuffle within Iran's political and security hierarchy, Mohsen Rezaei, a long-standing hardliner, has assumed the role of secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. This appointment comes amidst ongoing tensions with the United States, as Rezaei steps into a pivotal position influencing Iran's security and foreign policy strategies.

Rezaei rose to prominence as the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps at 27, playing a critical role during the Iran-Iraq war. His career has been marked by fervent opposition to the Shah during his teenage years, his leadership of the IRGC, and becoming a candidate for the presidency of the Islamic Republic.

Despite controversy over his actions during the Iran-Iraq war, Rezaei maintains a significant influence in Iran's political landscape. His recent comments critique the ceasefire negotiations and express skepticism towards U.S. intentions, highlighting his steadfast hardline position. As a close ally of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Rezaei's appointment reflects his enduring strategic importance to Iran's leadership.