Mohsen Rezaei's Rise: A Hardliner in Iran's Security Command

Mohsen Rezaei, a prominent hardliner and ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has been appointed as secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Rezaei, a former IRGC commander and presidential candidate, brings extensive military experience and skepticism about negotiations with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:01 IST
Mohsen Rezaei's Rise: A Hardliner in Iran's Security Command
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant reshuffle within Iran's political and security hierarchy, Mohsen Rezaei, a long-standing hardliner, has assumed the role of secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. This appointment comes amidst ongoing tensions with the United States, as Rezaei steps into a pivotal position influencing Iran's security and foreign policy strategies.

Rezaei rose to prominence as the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps at 27, playing a critical role during the Iran-Iraq war. His career has been marked by fervent opposition to the Shah during his teenage years, his leadership of the IRGC, and becoming a candidate for the presidency of the Islamic Republic.

Despite controversy over his actions during the Iran-Iraq war, Rezaei maintains a significant influence in Iran's political landscape. His recent comments critique the ceasefire negotiations and express skepticism towards U.S. intentions, highlighting his steadfast hardline position. As a close ally of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Rezaei's appointment reflects his enduring strategic importance to Iran's leadership.

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