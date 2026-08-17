Trump Orders Cut in U.S.-South Korea Military Drills Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to significantly reduce military exercises with South Korea, citing cost concerns and Seoul's stance on actions against Iran. This decision comes amidst North Korea's missile activities and Trump's complex relationship with Kim Jong Un, along with broader economic and diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:31 IST
Trump Orders Cut in U.S.-South Korea Military Drills Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that could have sweeping implications for regional diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed the Pentagon to significantly reduce joint military exercises with South Korea.

This directive, announced via Trump's social media platform, underscores cost concerns and South Korea's hesitance to support U.S. actions against Iran.

The decision arrives amid North Korea's recent missile launches and continues the turbulent relations between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

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