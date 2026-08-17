High-Stakes Diplomacy: Kushner's Middle East Meetings Aim for Peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to hold significant discussions with Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law, regarding the Gaza peace plan.

The talks follow a rare meeting in Cairo between Hamas officials and Kushner. Notably, this is Kushner's second known engagement with the Palestinian group, deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S.

Despite progress reported, Israeli leader Netanyahu has publicly dismissed Trump’s phased proposal that involves disarmament and withdrawal strategies, as he eyes re-election.