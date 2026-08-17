High-Stakes Diplomacy: Kushner's Middle East Meetings Aim for Peace
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is set for crucial talks with Jared Kushner following a meeting between Hamas officials and Kushner in Cairo. This engagement marks Kushner's second known meeting with Hamas. Discussions revolve around Trump's Gaza peace plan which Netanyahu has publicly rejected, amid his re-election campaign.
- Country:
- United States
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to hold significant discussions with Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law, regarding the Gaza peace plan.
The talks follow a rare meeting in Cairo between Hamas officials and Kushner. Notably, this is Kushner's second known engagement with the Palestinian group, deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S.
Despite progress reported, Israeli leader Netanyahu has publicly dismissed Trump’s phased proposal that involves disarmament and withdrawal strategies, as he eyes re-election.
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