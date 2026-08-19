US-South Korea Military Drills Scaled Back Amidst North Korean Tensions

The joint military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), between the United States and South Korea has been unexpectedly curtailed following a decision by US President Donald Trump. The exercise, originally planned to run from August 17-27, will end prematurely, with field training sessions also considerably reduced, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed that the drill would be cut nearly in half, with the two nations engaging in discussions to finalize specific adjustments. Originally focused on counteracting North Korean aggression, the latter half of the exercise has reportedly been canceled, reflecting a strategic shift.

Despite such changes, North Korea continues to openly criticize the joint military efforts, vowing to counteract perceived military threats, as reported by KCNA. Meanwhile, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung reiterates that these drills are defensive and urges a swifter acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines in response to the changing geopolitical landscape.