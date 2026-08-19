Trump Claims 24,000 Noncitizens Voted Illegally, Urges for SAVE America Act

In a statement on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump alleged that over 24,000 noncitizens participated illegally in the 2020 election. Citing an ongoing review by the US Census Bureau, Trump claimed evidence that noncitizens had cast votes, expressing a potential rise in figures once further reviews are conducted.

The announcement was shared on Truth Social, where Trump reiterated his stance on the election results, claiming victory in 2020 and advocating for the passage of the SAVE America Act. The act, introduced to Congress earlier this year, seeks to reform US federal voting laws by requiring citizenship proof and restricting mail-in voting.

The White House has echoed Trump's call for action, asserting the necessity of the act to ensure American elections are decided solely by US citizens. The legislation also compares US practices with stricter electoral systems in countries like India, which mandate photo ID and biometric verification for voters.