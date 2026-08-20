Congress Slams BJP Amid Escalating Vande Mataram Controversy

Congress MP Pawan Khera accuses the BJP of historical distortion over the Vande Mataram row, questioning the RSS’s role during the freedom movement. Congress leaders reaffirm commitment to the party's 1937 resolution to sing only the anthem's first two stanzas, criticizing BJP's political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:09 IST
Congress Slams BJP Amid Escalating Vande Mataram Controversy
Congress MP Pawan Khera (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a fiery exchange amid the ongoing Vande Mataram controversy, Congress MP Pawan Khera has launched a pointed critique at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning their historical contributions to India's freedom movement. Khera emphasized that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided to adhere strictly to its 1937 resolution, to sing only the first two stanzas of the iconic anthem, a decision rooted in the party's historic political stance.

Khera, taking aim at the BJP, accused them of going against historical figures like Tagore, Patel, and Gandhi, linking BJP's perspectives to figures like Godse who had ties to the RSS. Meanwhile, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the BJP is attempting to manipulate history by undermining Congress's long-standing traditions, vowing that the Congress will not yield to political pressure from PM Modi or Amit Shah.

Echoing these sentiments, Congress MP KC Venugopal described the controversy as a mere 'communication gap,' asserting that the emotional significance of 'Vande Mataram' and the National Anthem remains undistorted for Congress. He dismissed claims from the BJP, which accused Congress leaders of disrespect during the Independence Day celebrations, reinforcing Congress's adherence to decisions made by leaders such as Gandhi, Nehru, and Patel in 1937.

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