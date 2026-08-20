Congress-BJP Clash Heats Up Over Vande Mataram Controversy

In the midst of a heated debate surrounding the 'Vande Mataram' recitation, Congress MP Pawan Khera launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning their contributions to India's freedom struggle. Khera emphasized Congress's choice to sing only the first two stanzas of the song, challenging RSS's authority on the matter, 'Where were you during the freedom movement?' he asked, referring to the RSS.

Congress leaders, including Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, accused the BJP of attempting to rewrite history. This sentiment echoed throughout Congress with KC Venugopal clarifying the party's adherence to the 1937 resolutions by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Venugopal stressed that 'Vande Mataram' remains a deeply emotional issue for Congress, contrasting with what they view as the BJP's political maneuvering.

The controversy has drawn widespread attention after footage surfaced showing Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, engaging in conversation during the song's rendition on Independence Day. This incident led to BJP demands for a public apology, alleging disrespect towards 'Vande Mataram.' However, Congress maintains that any controversy is due to misunderstandings, firmly closing the matter at their recent working committee meeting.