RSS Tackles Demographic Shifts and Drug Abuse at Major Coordination Meet

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) gears up for a vital three-day All India Coordination Meeting focusing on demographic imbalances and youth drug addiction. Over 327 delegates from 32 Sangh-inspired organizations will gather in Gudilova, near Visakhapatnam, to enhance coordination and address pressing national issues from August 19-21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:45 IST
RSS Tackles Demographic Shifts and Drug Abuse at Major Coordination Meet
RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar addressing media (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to host a significant three-day All India Coordination Meeting, primarily focusing on demographic imbalances and combating drug abuse among the youth, according to RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar. The meeting will take place at Vijnana Vihara School in Gudilova, near Visakhapatnam, from August 19 to 21.

Commencing on August 19, the gathering will see participation from key figures of 32 Sangh-inspired organizations. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah-Sarkaryavahs, and other central office-bearers will attend. The event is not an executive decision-making forum but serves as a platform to share experiences and foster coordination for societal betterment.

Deliberations at the meeting will delve into current national developments, social transitions, and practical solutions to emerging challenges, with youth de-addiction being a particular focus. Discussions will also encompass the five transformative dimensions of 'Panch Parivartan' and the formulation of a comprehensive 'Bharatiya Development Model' that integrates societal harmony with economic growth.

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