Japan and India Strengthen Defence Ties: A Strategic Maritime Partnership

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi's visit to India marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral defence relations. His engagements aim to bolster maritime security cooperation and open new avenues under the 'Make-in-India' framework, reflecting a shared vision for a stable Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:38 IST
Japan and India Strengthen Defence Ties: A Strategic Maritime Partnership
Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono (left) and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan welcome Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: X/@JapanAmbIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, embarking on his first official visit to India. The two-day trip focuses on strengthening defence alliances and advancing maritime security collaboration between the two countries. Upon arrival, Koizumi reviewed a Guard of Honour at the Western Naval Command and paid his respects at the Gaurav Stambh.

During his visit, Koizumi toured the indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai as part of strategic discussions with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahajan Vatsayan. The Ministry of Defence stated that the Japanese delegation received detailed briefings on the Indian Navy's operational roles and regional responsibilities. Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono welcomed the minister, underscoring the importance of advancing maritime cooperation.

The visit will culminate in New Delhi, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will conduct bilateral talks with Koizumi. The discussions aim to enhance strategic trust, fortify defence relations, and explore further collaboration in defence equipment and technology within the 'Make-in-India' framework, aligned with Japan's revised transfer principles. This dialogue reflects both nations' commitment to a peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific region.

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